Leveraging iDenfy’s KYC software platform, data collection, and verification flows, Secret View can verify community members and comply with the latest regulations for online marketplaces.











New integration for overcoming compliance challenges

As the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) enforces stricter data protection standards, companies worldwide must maintain compliance. Besides regulatory pressure, cyber threats remain a persistent challenge, with global cybercrime losses exceeding USD 8 trillion in 2024.

Secret View aims to leverage iDenfy’s identity verification tech and verify documents from over 200 countries and territories with iDenfy’s biometric facial recognition with liveness detection tools. The tech provider extracts data in less than a second from active government-issued documents. By validating identity documents, Secret View can ensure that the information users provide is legitimate.

The company is committed to increasing its community’s reliability and maintaining high standards of compliance, ensuring its services and operations are secure. This includes processes like personal data storage, a service which will be passed on to iDenfy’s team.

Additionally, this collaboration aims to target compliance with the European DAC7 directive, which requires digital platforms to report user income to tax authorities. This demands data verification and transparent reporting processes, for which iDenfy provides a solution that mitigates risks and facilitates a more convenient regulatory interaction.

iDenfy will assist Secret View in collecting essential mystery shopper information through the onboarding sign-up process, so that the reporting process of the verified data to local tax authorities would be easier, taking less time for the internal compliance team. This automation of the verification process for the end-user is cost-effective and saves time, analysing customer experience.

Secret View’s commitment to privacy aligns with iDenfy’s technology, designed to protect sensitive information through encrypted storage and fraud detection mechanisms. Secret View chose iDenfy because it scored well on tooling, global activity, pricing, and public reviews. The collaboration is expected to reduce the likelihood of data breaches and ensure compliance with global KYC standards.