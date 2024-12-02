Seclore adds security capabilities to its Digital Rights Management

The latest updates of Seclores EDRM allow users to control who can access a file, what they can do with the file (view, edit, copy, print, screen share, run macros), from where (by device or IP address) and when. The data-centric security also prevents data breaches.

Additional features include Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) through which organizations can align Seclores key exchange mechanism with their overall cryptographic key management and security strategy and two-factor authentication for Server-to-Server Communication. Organizations can use two-factor authentication using encryption keys that are enterprise controlled to lock down server-to-server communication.

Seclore is a company known for the Enterprise Digital Rights Management solution which enables organizations to control the usage of files wherever they go, both within and outside of organizations boundaries.