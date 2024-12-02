SEC Consult, NEC partner to enhance cybersecurity for Austrians

Through this collaboration, SEC Consult will consider the provision of security monitoring services in its Austria, Germany, and Switzerland hubs using security professionals from NEC and Infosec. The partnership aims to build systems that enable the provision of advanced security products and monitoring services by utilizing the strengths of each company, including cyber-attack information and technical know-how, to contribute to the enhancement of cybersecurity.

NEC and Infosec currently provide security services that monitor customers networks and websites on a 24/7 basis. By capitalizing on the time differences between three bases in Japan, Europe and the Americas, the companies provide 24-hour monitoring, with each base conducting operations just during regular business hours.

SEC Consult provides an important range of services, including security consulting, incident response, such as investigating the causes of accidents and implementing preventative measures, and the investigation of vulnerability.