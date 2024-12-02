By integrating Flagright’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, including sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening, SEBES Technology is set to improve the security and compliance of its global financial services. Currently, the company provides a range of solutions such as online payments, virtual terminal payments, payout services, and customised merchant accounts. Having more than 50 international and domestic payment methods, the company is committed to offering simplified and secure payment experiences to its customers.
With Flagright’s AI-powered platform, SEBES Technology intends to further advance its operations by ensuring that every transaction meets regulatory requirements and worldwide compliance standards. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from SEBES Technology underlined that integrating Flagright’s AML screening solutions is set to substantially improve their company’s ability to safeguard its clients and their financial transactions. In addition, the collaboration between the two firms plans to allow SEBES Technology to outpace regulatory difficulties, guaranteeing that every transaction is safe, secure, and fully compliant. Also, the current move assists the company’s development strategy, with it aiming to continue to expand globally.
Moreover, Flagright’s AI-enabled platform offers real-time transaction monitoring, optimised case management, and proactive AI-powered investigations. At the same time, the firm’s AML screening suite focuses on adapting to risks and regulatory demands, ensuring full compliance with sanctions, PEP, and adverse media checks. Officials from Flagright mentioned that the partnership with SEBES Technology underlines both companies’ commitment to maintaining high levels of compliance and security for businesses operating in the digital and payment space.
SEBES Technology’s integration follows Palla Financial’s announcement regarding it becoming Flagright’s customer and implementing its security technologies from July 2024
. Through this move, Palla Financial aimed to ensure its services maintain safety, efficiency, and compliance, with the firm being set to further optimise the reliability of its payment services.