SEB enters technology alliance with SecureKey

SecureKey provides identity federation and authentication solutions that allows SEB to meet security and regulatory requirements to ensure that benefits and health information is safeguarded for all employees.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication. The company’s federated authentication solutions ensure that users are properly authenticated regardless of the service, device or credential they prefer to use.

In recent news, SecureKey and Trustonic, a provider of Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) for smart devices, have entered a partnership that enables SecureKey’s briidge.net Connect services to work with the Trustonic ‹t-base TEE in a range of mobile devices.

