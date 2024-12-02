SDC partners Signicat to deliver digital signing to Scandinavian banks

Three million bank customers will have the opportunity to use their eID credentials for cross-border digital signing across Scandinavia.

Signicat will enable customers of banks served by SDC to securely sign documents, such as mortgage and credit card applications, by using public eID solutions such as BankID, NemID and Mobile ID from their countries.

By enabling the transnational use of national eID solutions, SDC is anticipating future EU regulation, which will mandate the transnational acceptance of national eID solutions.

Signicat provides electronic identity and electronic signature solutions in Europe which are used by banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, government agencies and large corporations as well as SMEs

SDC is an IT-centre providing an all-round service for financial institutions in Scandinavia.