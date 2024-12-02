With its OTC desk, SCRYPT facilitated a simplified conversion of received EIGEN tokens into ETH, offering secure services for an institutional staking and RPC node provider. Stake tokens and host nodes collaborate in developing Web3 alongside delegators. This partnership empowers communities through creative cryptocurrency solutions.

Representatives from SCRYPT declared that their partnership with the Leading Institutional Staking and RPC Node provider signifies an advancement in promoting decentralised staking services and improving liquidity within the EigenLayer ecosystem. By delivering secure and dependable on- and off-ramp solutions, they support the distribution phase. The collaboration underscores their mission to offer robust, institution-grade services to the cryptocurrency industry.

SCRYPT previous partnerships

SCRYPT formed a partnership with OpenTrade in September 2024 and launched a product that enables its clients to invest in tokenized US Treasury Bills and EU Government Bonds using USDC (USD Coin) and EURC (Euro Coin). As stated in the official press release, referencing data from rwa.xyz, the market for tokenized US Treasuries has seen significant growth, increasing from USD 1.13 billion at the end of Q1 to USD 2.15 billion. This partnership was designed to address the growing demand among institutional and corporate investors for secure access to money market returns while avoiding the complexities and costs associated with traditional fiat currency systems.