



Vesta is a global company that specialises in secure online transactions and offers protection against various threats in markets such as ecommerce, travel, financial services, and telecommunications, ensuring real-time transaction and revenue security.

Schwarzwald Capital is a fund that accelerates the growth of startups in the creator economy. It focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage investments across Europe, the US, and LATAM, supporting various initiatives in content creation and financial technology.

With this investment, Schwarzwald Capital reinforces its commitment to promoting a safer and more efficient digital economy. Vesta’s fraud prevention technology attracted global investors, including Goldfinch Partners, which acquired Vesta in 2020. To further their mission, Schwarzwald Capital and Vesta are forming a joint venture aimed at reducing risks from fraudulent transactions, thereby fostering greater trust and transparency in digital commerce.

As digital transactions continue to increase, this investment represents a step toward advancing secure, real-time digital payments. It ensures that both businesses and individuals can engage in transactions with confidence in an ever-changing online environment.

Officials from Vesta stated that by merging Vesta's knowledge in fraud prevention with Schwarzwald Capital's expertise in fintech, the company is confident that the collaboration will minimise transactional risks across a wide range of digital transactions.

Vesta’s other developments

In November 2023, Vesta announced a partnership with Stripe to increase fraud prevention and risk protection for merchants. The Vesta Payment Guarantee used Stripe Radar risk scores to improve transaction approval rates and chargebacks. This solution was particularly beneficial for merchants facing high fraud risks. Available on the Stripe App Marketplace in H1 2024, Vesta also integrated Stripe Connect, enabling secure payment processing between third-party buyers and sellers while effectively mitigating fraud and risk.