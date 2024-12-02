SCCG Management, Netacea team up to offer bot protection to iGaming

As account takeover, odds scraping, and arbitrage betting are real threats to the gaming industry, attackers can easily automate these exploits, while they can come after organisations inexpensively and at scale. Via the partnership, SCCG Management can put Netacea's bot mitigation technology in its partners' hands to control unwanted traffic and prioritise legitimate users.

Netacea's Intent Analytics engine distinguishes bots from humans, to protect against malicious automated threats, such as credential stuffing, odds scraping, and bonus abuse. This technology supports a range of integrations to secure one’s website, mobile apps, and APIs, while equipping businesses to make informed decisions using actionable intelligence and expert support.