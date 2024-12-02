Scams accounted for 59% of blocked user-generated malicious content within Sift's network in Q1 2021, report finds

The report examines how weaponised content is moving the Fraud Economy forward, as well as consumer perception of content fraud based on a survey of more than 1,200 U.S consumers.

Scams – defined as any content created and used to perpetrate fraud, such as listings for products that are never shipped – are the foundation of the fraud economy. This global, interconnected network of online abuse hinges on conning consumers, and fraudulent content is the go-to vehicle for spreading fake information, committing financial fraud, and conducting phishing attacks, according to Sift.

The other most common blocked content fraud types include irrelevant content (22%, not related to the topic at hand), toxic (18%, includes foul language, harassment, hate speech, or bullying) and commercial (1%, solicitations against terms of service).

Decreased transaction volumes, new digital shopping methods and services, and rising attack volumes across many markets throughout the pandemic contributed to a 77% surge in blocked content fraud in Q1 2020 over the same period in 2019.

Other key findings from the survey include: