Scam messages received by Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, and Lloyds customers





The scam texts are framed as security messages requesting confirmation of a payment made from an unrecognised digital device. In another spate of messages, the texts ask the recipient to tap a link to confirm payment to a named person.

All of the phoney messages contain fraudulent links that request sensitive information such as online banking details and full names, putting the person at risk of theft and banking fraud.

This alert arrives on the back of warnings that criminals are using Royal Mail branding to intercept people's details. The messages include a link to a fraudulent Royal Mail website which asks the recipient to enter their bank details to release their parcel.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute warned that the rise in online shopping means more people are likely to be waiting for parcels and deliveries, making them more vulnerable to this kind of fraud.