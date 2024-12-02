SCA is the least of retailers' post-pandemic worries, but customers think differently

When asked to list their top post-pandemic concern, only 12.8% of retail professionals named SCA. That’s a marked contrast to consumers’ take on the regulation, which will be enforced in the UK starting in September.

The retail survey was published as part of Signifyd’s report, ‘State of UK Commerce Report 2021: Redefining Experiences for a New Wave of Customers.’ The report recounts the ecommerce boom of 2020 and examines the future of a retail digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic. Among the report’s findings:

26.4%, said their sales would grow between 21% and 30% this year. More than half said they expected sales to be up between 21% and 40%;

a significant number of respondents said for the post-pandemic era they’re investing more in advertising technology (40%), ecommerce platforms (33.8%), payment platforms (33.2%), customer support platforms (28%), and order review and fraud protection platforms (25.2%);

UK retailers are doubling down on changes they made during the pandemic with 30% expanding ecommerce this year, 66.8% expanding click-and-collect in some form, 22% boosting fraud protection and 18.8% using video calls with customers more;

nearly 83% of consumer respondents intend to shop differently in the post-COVID world: about 48% will continue to use click-and-collect more often and 56.6% expect to keep doing more of their shopping online.

Beyond the survey findings, the State of UK Commerce Report 2021 relies on Signifyd’s Ecommerce Pulse data to examine how the pandemic fueled a shift to online spending that pushed ecommerce to a third of retail sales.