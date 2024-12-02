SBI introduces new features to Yono and YONO Lite app





The new version of these platforms will protect customers from various digital frauds. With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the bank.

To access the new version of Yono and YONO Lite users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these Apps. The registration process verifies the SIM of the registered mobile number (RMN) with the bank in order to complete the registration.

YONO and YONO Lite will work with the basic rule of One Mobile Device - One User – One RMN. However, the customer can use both YONO and YONO Lite on the same mobile device using the SIM of RMN with the bank. In case the customer is using a mobile number which is not registered with the bank, they will be unable to complete the registration process on YONO and YONO Lite.