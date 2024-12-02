Sberbank buys stake in biometrics company VisionLabs

The remaining stake belongs to Sistema_VC, the company’s founders and venture fund. The bank intends to use the VisionLabs LUNA platform as the foundation for the identification platform which will be deployed inside Sberbank’s ecosystem and also be available to the wider market.

The bank considers the investment in the biometrics company a “major first step” towards building a biometrics platform for Sberbank involving face, voice and retina identification. The deal will also support the development of VisionLabs projects in international markets, including Europe, the US and Asia.