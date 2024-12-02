SaxoTraderGO resilience to DDoS attacks strengthened

The company is making adjustments on how the SaxoTraderGO platform is exposed to the external world in order to ensure resilience against the ever-growing threat of cyber-attacks. With regard to that, Saxo is moving from a reactive to a proactive protection setup, meaning that its service will be presented at a new IP address, according to Finance Feeds.

Thus, if white label partners are currently using CNAME (Canonical Name Record) entry in their DNS for their Login URL towards Saxo, no action from their end is required. The change will be transparent when the IP address is changed by the bank. If the partners are currently using A-Record towards Saxo, they will need to change their DNS configuration from A-record to a CNAME. The Account Manager will contact them in the near future with additional details of the required changes.

In June 2017, Saxo Bank successfully passed an IT inspection conducted by Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), the online publication continues.