Saxo Bank partners with TRUSTDOCK





Following this development, users and clients of the Japanese arm of Saxo Bank will have the possibility to experience a faster and more efficient onboarding process with the use of TRUSTDOCK.

Before the partnership, customers needed to send account opening documents by email in order for them to open an account. The procedure took a couple ofdays before the application reception was completed and the next step could be done.

With the new service, users are given the capability to verify their identities online and open a new account faster, within two days from the date of the application. TRUSTDOCK digitises transactions and procedures while using an API infrastructure, aiming to meet the needs and preferences of individuals who want to open an account.

By collaborating with multiple government agencies and firms in order to build and design identity verification and digital identity platforms, the private sector will also work on improving the development of the digital society.











Saxo Bank’s products and banking solutions

Denmark-based financial institution, Saxo Bank offers its customers multiple services and products, covering multiple areas.

Clients can benefit from a suite of investment products, such as mutual funds (through which users can invest from various money managers from the region they live in, being provided access to learning resources on mutual funds, live market updates, expert analysis, webinars, podcasts, and investment inspiration), crypto ETPs (customers can invest in crypto ETFs or ETNs and track the price movement of Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as other cryptocurrencies without the need of a crypto wallet), bonds, ETFs (gives the possibility to invest from tech, environment, or healthcare), stocks, and managed portfolios.

Other products provided are the leveraged ones, which offer options, forex, forex options, crypto FX (hassle-free, flexible, and secure service which gives clients the opportunity to manage their crypto trading on an easy-to-use platform without the need for a crypto wallet, recovery seeds or cold storage), CFDs, commodities, and futures.

Saxo Bank also has multiple platforms available for its users, such as the SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO, Connectivity and API, or third-party tools.

The SaxoTraderGO is a trading tool that offers a comprehensive range of trading and investing features to customers, with a user-friendly and secure interface. It was designed to enhance trade tickets and reduce the time and steps that need to be done in order to place a purchase while displaying all pertinent information in the ticket itself. Clients can manage their accounts or analyse their performance in detail with the account section and have the platform inform them on the trading with curated research content, such as news, price data and information, trade ideas, and educational materials.