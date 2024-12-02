Saxo Bank partners Adenza to automate risk calculations and reporting

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, and is now reporting for Saxo Bank. Adenza is supporting the bank’s multijurisdictional capital and liquidity reporting requirements throughout Denmark, Switzerland, and UK, with plans to expand into the Netherlands.

Addressing capital requirements, European Banking Authority (EBA) liquidity and capital standards, along with local financial reporting requirements, the ControllerView platform has been integrated into Saxo Bank’s existing architecture.

Saxo Bank connects people to investment opportunities in global capital markets. The Saxo Bank Group holds four banking licenses and is well regulated globally.