Saviynt and Deloitte expand partnership to offer cloud identity solutions

The expansion delivers Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access, and access risk analytics capabilities to organisations as a managed service through Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ Platform, bringing together Saviynt’s technology and Deloitte’s experience in providing strategic business solutions.

The Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud platform helps modernise identity and governance administration (IGA), secures access across multi-cloud environments, governs third-party access, enforces cloud privileged access management (PAM), and automates user lifecycle management with predictive analytics. Deloitte’s Digital Identity+ managed service offerings provide clients the ability to deploy new identity management capabilities within weeks, not months, and then scale the solution as needed – designed to help them reduce operational overhead and labour costs.