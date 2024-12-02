Saudi biometrics market gains ground, expected to reach USD 1.5 bln by 2019

A Saudi Gazette report shows that the Saudi biometrics market is still in its blossoming stage, after a 3% contribution in the global market. However, the market is expected to register growth in investments, government projects, the expansion of IT sector and the introduction of e-passports and visas.

This growth is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2019. This lead will be mainly controlled by fingerprint biometrics technology, which is already being adopted in the country.