SAS acquires Kamakura





Kamakura provides specialised software, data, and consulting that helps financial organisations across the spectrum – banks, insurance companies, asset managers, pension funds, and more – manage a variety of financial risks.

The acquisition is an extension to the investments already made in SAS' cloud-ready risk management platform and integrated solutions. Merging Kamakura's ALM and interest rate risk capabilities, proprietary and sophisticated credit models, and risk data with SAS' a capability in credit risk management and risk and finance integration on SAS Viya aims to be combination for solutions across the entire balance sheet.

In acquiring Kamakura, SAS aims to deliver a suite of integrated risk solutions, particularly around asset liability management (ALM), and serve additional facets of the financial services industry.

The acquisition will bring Kamakura Risk Manager (KRM) and Kamakura Risk Information Services (KRIS) into the SAS fold, along with Kamakura's executives, leadership team, employees, and contractors.