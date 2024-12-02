Sardine AI announces USD 70 million series C funding

Activant Capital was joined by other companies, including Google Ventures, Moody’s Analytics, Cross Creep Capital, and NAventures, bringing Sardine’s total funding to USD 145 million.

Developed by former risk compliance veterans from PayPal, Revolut, Uber, and Coinbase, Sardine’s core AI platform utilises device intelligence, machine learning, and behaviour biometrics to fight fraud in real time and streamline compliance.













What does Sardine AI bring new to the table?

According to the company’s officials, since 2024, Sardine managed to profile more than 2.2 billion devices, expanded to over 300 companies across 70 countries, and launched a suite of AI agents to automate critical risk operations. All these have significantly positively impacted Sardine’s customers, reducing chargeback losses by 70%, ACH fraud by 60%, and increased cross-border remittance of fraud detection precision from 15% to 70%. Ultimately, Sardine also helped fraud teams from its customer base to reduce manual reviews by 75%, streamline operations and providing better fraud prevention and detection tools.

The new suite of AI-based solutions has made Sardine differentiate from its competitors by enhancing behavioural intelligence, creating a complete platform for the modern risk stack, and delivering high-quality network effects. The results ultimately helped customers achieve fewer disputes, lower losses, and a more scalable risk infrastructure.





What will Sardine next focus on

With the new series C funding, the fraud prevention platform aims to focus on further using AI technology and AI agents to boost human risk teams’ performance. The company has announced four new agents to do that – the KYC Agent, the Sanctions Screening Agent, the Merchant Risk Agent, and the Disputes Agent. All decisions taken by AI agents will be explainable and provide clear audit trails to better understand the decisioning process.

The KYC Agent was designed to automate parts of the onboarding process, including challenges with document verification, inconsistent data formats, and name mismatches.The Sanctions Screening Agent will help fraud prevention and detection teams efficiently review sanctions, politically exposed persons, and adverse media alerts. The agent was built by proactively consulting regulators and examiners.

The Merchant Risk Agent will further help merchants streamline payment services and perform KYB. The agent summarises complains and connects data with transaction activity to identify signs of transaction laundering and collusion fraud.

Finally, the Disputes Agent was specifically created to handle the entire chargeback and dispute process, from gathering data to preparing evidence packages. This will further help teams reduce manual work and improve win rates.

What will Sardine use its series C funding on?

The new capital infusion of USD 70 million will be used to further build Sardine’s platform, focusing on ROI delivery by AI Agents, FRAML convergence and vendor consolidation, differentiating AI agents from bad AI agents, fraud real-time detection for B2B transactions, better customer due diligence, and more.

Additional information about Sardine

US-based company Sardine is specialised in fraud and compliance, providing a comprehensive platform that safeguards every step of the customer lifecycle. The platform integrates advanced machine learning technologies and AI technologies, as well as device and behaviour signals to detect fraud, criminal activity, money laundering, and scams in its earliest stages.