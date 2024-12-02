Santander launches SmartBank app

This voice banking technology is a two-phase process which involves at first, helping the customers to use the features easily. The next step will include the ability to make payments, report lost cards, set up account alerts and answer a range of questions about statements.

SmartBank app users may ask questions about their card spending and then transactions are displayed immediately, with retailers highlighted by name. Spending can be calculated by day, month or year and customers with a 123 Santander credit card can also ask about the cashback they have earned.

The bank said that, for instance, if customers want to know how much they have spent at a supermarket in a year, the app will add it up, so they will not have to go through their transactions.

HSBC and Lloyds also start rolling out audio and video technology to identifycustomers.