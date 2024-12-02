Santander Argentina selects FacePhi's biometrics solution

SelphID is meant to allow customers to onboard by matching their selfie to the photo provided on their identity document. The tech will be used across the bank’s online and mobile apps, thereby addressing security concerns during onboarding, Verdict reveals.

The reasons behind this decision is the fact that the use of this biometrics tech will facilitate the user experience among the clients of the Argentinian entity, as well as it will contribute to increase the levels of security in the process of creating a bank account and when operating in it. Moreover, via the partnership with its technology partner Compusistem, FacePhi enter into the contract with Santander Argentina.