Sanoma selects Nixu as its cybersecurity partner

As new business opportunities manifest themselves, so do the information security risks involved. Digitalization has especially affected the media industry, where shrinking revenues from print media are forcing even the most traditional operators to rethink their strategy.

The newly-concluded cooperative agreement includes the services of the Nixu Security Engineering team, allowing Sanoma to utilize the team’s technical capabilities in incorporating cybersecurity and data protection in conjunction with service development.

Other services include Nixu’s vulnerability management and the Threat Intelligence service, providing proactive protection against cyber attacks.