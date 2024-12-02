Samsungs Galaxy S8 to support Mastercard Identity Check using iris scanning

As a result, Samsung Galaxy 8 phone can offer the latest biometric modality to Mastercard Identity Check mobile users, popularly known as Selfie Pay. This technological expansion gives consumers more options to authenticate their purchases when shopping online either with a fingerprint, face and now iris scan.

Therefore, the identification process from Mastercard eliminates the need to remember multiple complex passwords and is available in 16 markets including the US, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK.

Moreover, it will continue to be made available worldwide in phased rollouts throughout 2017, according to Mastercard.