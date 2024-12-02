Samsung to implement biometric authentication pilot for Bank of America

The bank’s customers are already using fingerprint authentication to log into their app, the feature being offered since 2015. However, some users still login using their ID and password because they are either traditionalists, or hesitant to try the new login method, fearing a security breach.

The pending iris-scanning feature is part of a larger effort to change the general feeling about biometric authentication. At the pilot programme, there will be working around 1,500 Samsung and BofA employees that will spend six months testing the new authentication technology.

Samsung debuted the iris recognition technology in March 2017 asserting that the iris scanning technology is superior to the FBI’s fingerprinting technology, which offers 130 unique identifiers, compared to the 400 unique identifiers that iris scanning tool uses.