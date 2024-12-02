Samsung sees biometrics as a pillar of Samsung Pay security

Samsung sees biometrics as an important part of Samsung Pay, when it comes to strengthen the security in payments. The major consumer use case for mobile biometrics is payments. What has not been clear is how the OEMs like Samsung and Apple see biometrics in terms of the mcommerce value proposition. With mobile wallets, the name of the game is most often convenience, with security regularly going unmentioned in any announcements about the services.

Elle Kim, Vice President, Samsung Pay, highlighted Samsung Pay’s biometric security as one of the mpayment solution’s foundations, along with KNOX and tokenization. She said they are currently using fingerprint authentication and they are developing biometric sensors so that Samsung phones and Samsung Pay can be more secure.