Samsung, PayPal select Nok Nok Labs for biometric authentication on the Galaxy S5 smartphone

According to the company, the S3 Suite allows both Samsung and PayPal to provide a new mobile shopping and transaction experience, leveraging the FIDO Standards with an integrated fingerprint sensor in Samsung’s Galaxy S5 smartphone.

The NNL Multifactor Client Mobile Edition allows the Galaxy S5 fingerprint sensor to connect to online services and will help users authenticate any FIDO Ready application. PayPal has deployed the NNL Multifactor Authentication Server to provide an authentication infrastructure that communicates with the NNL client on the S5.

In February 2014, PayPal and Samsung have teamed up to deploy FIDO authentication and biometric fingerprint payment options for the new Galaxy S5 smartphone. PayPal is the first global payments company to support Samsung’s new mobile fingerprint authentication technology.

The FIDO Alliance has also mentioned that starting in April 2014, FIDO authentication from PayPal and Samsung will be available in 26 markets globally, including Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Russia, UK and the US.

