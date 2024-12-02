Samsung Pay allows users prevention of personal data sale

As per MobileIDWorld, this decision seems to be a response to the incoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which is meant to give California residents more control over their personal information, and to make the data collection process more transparent. However, the CCPA covers residents in California, while Samsung has introduced the new privacy settings everywhere in the US.

As such, Samsung Pay users are now provided with a pop-up that advices them to review their privacy settings and directs them to the app’s Privacy Controls. They can enable the ‘Do Not Sell’ switch, which will bar Samsung from selling their information to other Samsung Pay partners in the future.