Samsung joins MasterCards digital enablement express program

Through its participation in Express, Google will have a streamlined onboarding process to engage with all participating MasterCard issuers around the globe, accelerating consumer access to Android Pay.

Express expedites the process of digitizing and tokenizing MasterCard accounts through the MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Financial institutions of all sizes gain immediate access to the latest digital payments services, while partners such as Google have a simple onboarding process to engage with all participating banks.

MasterCard is a technology company in the global payments industry. The company operates global payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.