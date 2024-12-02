Samsung introduces new security features for biometric payment cards

The new security solution combines Secure Element, Secure Processor, and a fingerprint sensor in one chip, providing improved security features enable by the company’s in-house fingerprint authentication algorithm. It performs in line with Mastercard’s Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS) specification for biometric payment cards to add an extra layer of security and authentication in payment cards.

The upcoming feature is mainly designed for payment cards but can be used for other types of cards that require highly secured authentication, including employee and student identity cards or building access cards.

The security IC aims to make biometric payment cards faster and safer and removes the requirement of a PIN on a keypad while preventing fraudulent transactions made with stolen or lost cards.