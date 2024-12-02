Samsung introduces iris recognition technology in India

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy Tab Iris features iris recognition technology designed to offer Aadhaar authentication through an integrated and secure device. The device will work with the Unique Identification Authority of the Aadhaar system in India, which consists of 12-digit unique identification numbers, as well as the governments Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC).

The tablet will allow for paperless and cashless services in a number of applications, including e-Governance services such as taxation, passport, health care and others.

For starters, Samsung is offering an ‘Identity SDK’ so that app developers can try out its iris scanner for new payment, authentication and other solutions.