Samsung adds biometric feature to its Note 7 smartphone, targets banks

The new service enables users to unlock the device, or access more sensitive content, with the blink of an eye. While other handset makers have introduced iris scanners in certain countries, Samsung officials say the Galaxy Note 7 is the first to roll out an iris scanner globally.

Samsung is working with companies individually to have their apps written to use the iris scanner as a security mechanism. The company also announced that Bank of America, Citi, US Bank, KEB Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank were all exploring integration with the iris scanner, but had not committed to anything further than that.

f implemented, the users will be able to log into the banking apps by simply looking at their Note 7 for a few seconds. Samsung is touting the iris scanner as a very secure way for logging in, and experts routinely refer to it as at least having the possibility of being more secure than a fingerprint.

The Galaxy Note 7 will go on sale starting August 19, using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor in the US.