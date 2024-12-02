Salt Security grabs USD 70 mln in Series C funding

The funding was done through Advent Tech, with participation from Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator also participated in the round. Salt will use the funds to expand its global operations across R&D, sales and marketing, and customer success.

To date, Salt Security has raised USD 131 million, USD 120 million of it in 2020. According to the most recent Salt Security State of API Security Report, in 2020, Salt customers’ average monthly call volume increased 51% while malicious API traffic grew 211%.

Salt Security offers a different approach to API security with its solution, the Salt Security API Protection Platform. The big data engine and AI and ML at the heart of the Salt C-3A Context-based API Analysis Architecture automates the continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, stops API attackers during their reconnaissance activities, and delivers remediation insights.