Salt Edge secures ISO 27001 certification

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is one of the most renowned international standards, setting a high bar for managing information security. It is based on assessing the risks a company may be exposed to from an informational security point of view and is targeted to constantly increase the effectiveness of the company in protecting the data it handles. Salt Edge has been ISO 27001 certified back in 2018.

Passing the ISO 27001 surveillance audit has been an important threshold for Salt Edge. Salt Edge’s customers and their end-users get the guarantee of their data being fully protected, while potential risks are properly mitigated. Also, data is processed in full compliance with regulatory requirements, including GDPR. The audit has been performed by TÜV Thüringen.

Information security is the backbone of Salt Edge’s activity, since keeping data safe is the company’s mission. It’s a continuous process, as Salt Edge goes through the recertification process every three years, involving yearly audits on policies, practices, and procedures. The company has been investing efforts and resources into reaching and maintaining a high level of safety and keeping the ISO 27001 is an official confirmation of this.

