Salesforce integrates Thomson Reuters KYC services

Salesforce is a global cloud computing company that provides business software on a subscription basis. It is best known for its on-demand customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. It offers users with a customer community, partner community, developer community, and an app exchange marketplace

Thomson Reuters World-Check, a database of risk intelligence data to support companies in meeting their due-diligence obligations, can now be accessed by customers on the Salesforce AppExchange through the Thomson Reuters Customer Risk Screener Application.

The Customer Risk Screener Application is designed to drive improved workflow and will help clients to onboard and manage customer screening in their CRM platforms. It will be accessible through Salesforce Sales Cloud, Financial Service Cloud and Service Cloud.