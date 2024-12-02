SalaryDost, Onfido team up for identity verification and KYC solutions





The reason behind this collaboration is to provide identity verification with real-time live video checks to verify users and for a robust KYC solution. Onfido’s ML tech verifies the identities of new SalaryDost users signing up to the platform with a fast user experience.

Applicants simply take a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) using their smartphone and the AI-powered technology assesses if it seems genuine. After that, users take a live video selfie and Onfido’s biometric analysis compares it to the ID to check if it matches the user. The process automates the KYC process, securely verifying identities, and detecting fraud and spoofing attempts.

SalaryDost’s credit scoring algorithm, customer profiling, digital discovery platform, and touchless workflows provide users with a digital experience that is fast and easy to use. The new partnership with Onfido enables SalaryDost to scale and meet regulations while allowing users to onboard securely with streamlined user experience.