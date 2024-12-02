SailPoint adds nine partners for security solutions

The partners are Covertix, Heimore, Exabeam, LogRhythm, Osirium, PlainID, SecureAuth, Thycotic and Wallix. The Identity+ Alliance program provides standards and tools to ease the integration of IT and security products with SailPoint’s IAM platform IdentityIQ.

These additional partners broaden the technology categories in the Identity+ Alliance ecosystem, which now include: adaptive authentication, data management, enterprise digital rights management (EDRM), enterprise mobility management (EMM), privileged account management (PAM), security information and event management (SIEM), and user behavior analytics (UBA).

SailPoint is a US-based company which provides identity and access management helping organizations to deliver and manage user access from any device to data and applications residing in the datacenter, on mobile devices, and in the cloud.