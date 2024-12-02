Saifu protects online, mobile banking services with Thales

Saifu is a payment institution created to make cryptocurrencies as accessible as fiat currencies. Saifus customers, who include businesses and consumers, are able to use both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, switching between them as they choose to best meet their individual needs.

The companys platform was designed and integrated with Thales nShield hardware security modules (HSMs) to deliver protection of keys for use with cryptocurrencies. The complexity usually associated with cryptocurrencies and cryptographic key management is completely hidden from the user, allowing customers to enjoy all the benefits of cryptocurrencies without requiring IT security expertise.

Although not a conventional bank, Saifu is subject to the same industry and governmental requirements that apply to its more traditional peers, including all relevant data privacy and personal identifiable information (PII) mandates and regulations. By offering a FIPS-compliant platform that performs encryption and digital signing along with key generation and protection, nShield HSMs ensure Saifu meets the regulatory audits and compliance requirements.