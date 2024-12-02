



As part of their collaboration, Sagepath Reply provides SouthState Bank with a customised, multi-channel journey, supporting the latter in guiding new customers through onboarding processes while introducing them to other products and services.











Besides focusing on improving the overall customer onboarding experience, SouthState Bank also joined forces with Volante Technologies in April 2023 to further augment its payment options. The alliance was set to enable the bank to utilise Volante Technologies’ Real-Time Payments-as-a-Service, a cloud-native, microservices-based solution, ISO 20022-fluent. The product delivered real-time 24/7/365 payments and offered multi-rail payment operations with a scaled time to market. By leveraging this system, SouthState Bank was set to be able to pick components depending on specific use cases.





Tailored and efficient customer onboarding

Serving customers across the southeastern US, SouthState Bank aimed to develop a more cohesive and tailored onboarding experience that could deliver clear and guided steps for new users, assisting them in navigating activities such as downloading the mobile app, enrolling in eStatements and online banking, setting up a digital wallet, and subscribing to account alerts. The decision to partner with Sagepath Reply can be attributed to the company’s knowledge and experience in developing customer-centric digital experiences.

Furthermore, Sagepath Reply designed a personalised, multi-channel onboarding journey leveraging Salesforce and Kentico. This product's capabilities include custom emails, SMS reminders, a central landing page for onboarding procedures, and personalised hero images to improve the user experience. By delivering an augmented journey to users, they can complete essential onboarding tasks more conveniently while having visibility over additional products and services, leading to a more comprehensive onboarding experience.

Representatives from SouthState Bank commented on the collaboration with Sagepath Reply, mentioning that utilising the latter’s solutions allowed the financial institution to elevate its customer journey, providing a simplified and personalised start for new users. In addition, the bank witnessed a substantial increase in engagement since implementing Sagepath Reply into its operations. As detailed by SouthState Bank, the new onboarding process resulted in email click-through rates surpassing industry averages, a 53% increase in journey activities, and a 24% SMS click-through rate.