Sage deals with data breach

The software company notified about 200 of its current UK business customers that their information, including employee bank account details and salary information, may have been affected by a data breach.

The company said it reported the breach to the City of London police at the weekend. The police force, which has jurisdiction over fraud and cybercrime cases for the UK, confirmed that it was investigating the issue.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, which specialises in the safeguarding of personal data, is also looking into the issue, saying that they are aware of the reported incident involving Sage UK, and that they are making inquiries.