



Through this strategic partnership and the integration of its solutions into the Amadeus Cytric Connect App Center, Safeture is set to further scale its reach to Amadeus’ global customer base, which includes corporations, travel agencies, and other travel-related businesses. Additionally, the agreement enables Safeture’s platform to be provided to existing Amadeus Cytric customers globally, in turn improving their ability to safeguard travellers via advanced risk management solutions.











At the time of writing, the two companies mentioned that discussions were underway with several customers who were looking to replace their current systems with Safeture’s platform.

Moreover, the collaboration supports Safeture’s global expansion and solidifies its commitment to ensuring security through simplified and intelligent technology integration. As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, Safeture’s offering includes a platform developed to manage safety and risks for people, regardless of their location. Through technology and advanced solutions, the company supports risk management and assistance providers in securing their clients and global organisations to protect individuals.

Before signing this agreement with Amadeus, Safeture entered a four-year contract with the European Central Bank (ECB), more specifically in January 2022. At that time, the company reached a four-year framework agreement regarding risk management for the financial institution. Additionally, the move opened up the opportunity to join other organisations, such as the Central Banks of the Eurosystem and other members of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO).





