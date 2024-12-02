SafeSwiss messaging app to allow users to delete sent messages

The new push-to-delete functionality is one of a string of new features that have been rolled out in the latest update of the SafeSwiss messaging app for iOS and Android. Along with deleting files across both devices, users can also opt to delete the message or file on their device, allowing the recipient to continue viewing the message.

Other new features rolled out as part of the update include the ability to lock and unlock your account without PIN directly from home screen, as well as a new dropdown media management box, which shows a date-stamped list of all media files sent to a recipient.

The SafeSwiss platform is based on ephemeral messaging using end-to-end (E2E) elliptic curve cryptography encryption, meaning messages can only be decrypted by the sender’s or recipient’s devices in both one-to-one and group communications.