Safello, Jumio to speed up verification process for Europeans who sell/buy Bitcoins

Under the terms of the alliance, Safello will integrate Jumios identity document verification service to upgrade its onboarding process, enabling European customers to buy or sell Bitcoin.

Safello’s customers can now hold up their identity document to their device camera for a verification process. Netverify, Jumio’s document authentication service makes sure that customers are who they say they are and that they are using a real, legitimate ID document.

Jumio is a payments and ID software-as-a-service company that uses proprietary computer vision technology to reduce mobile/online payment and ID friction and fraud. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Mattes and is backed by top tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures and Facebook Co-Founder, Eduardo Saverin. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

