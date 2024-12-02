SafeCharge selected by The Rank Group for digital identity verification

This partnership is meant to enable an automated and compliant method of onboarding customers quickly and securely. Rank’s reason behind choosing SafeCharge is its reliability and knowledge as a payment technology partner, which offers its customers a secure verification process.

SafeCharge Identity Manager is a global digital identity validation solution that facilitates complex background checks and back-office procedures, and eliminates potential errors from manual data entry. Thus, with this solution, Rank can now verify customers' age and identity quickly, enabling consumers to conveniently and securely game online. Identify Manager connects to a range of identity validation providers worldwide, including eKYC, document verification, age verification, PEP, and sanction checks.