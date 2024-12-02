SafeBreach leverages Visa Threat Intelligence for payment fraud prevention

SafeBreach, a breach and attack simulations company, has expanded its collaboration with Visa to leverage the company’s Threat Intelligence solution for payment fraud prevention.

SafeBreach’s platform correlates and analyzes all breach methods, and presents information useful for both security analysts and security executives. The company integrates with SIEMs, ticketing systems, threat intelligence feeds and automation/orchestration vendors.

Visa Threat Intelligence is an enterprise security solution for businesses that accept, store and process payment data. Through the Visa Developer Center API, the solution delivers threat intelligence feeds in the form of indicators of compromise (IoCs). Visa is set to support SafeBreach Hacker’s Playbook that enables validation of security defences within 24 hours by using new simulations based on real-world, critical attacks.