Sabre confirms significant data breach

According to security expert Brian Krebs, more than 32,000 properties use Sabre’s SynXis reservations system, described as an inventory management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that “enables hoteliers to support a multitude of rate, inventory and distribution strategies to achieve their business goals.”

Currently, Sabre told customers that it did not have any additional details about the breach to share, therefore it remains unclear what the exact cause of the breach may be or for how long it may have persisted. The company has engaged Mandiant, a security forensics company, to support its investigation, and has notified law enforcement, Brian Krebs continues.

Sabre operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than USD 110 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. The travel company’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.