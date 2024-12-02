Sabanci Group acquires Radiflow





The initial phase entails a USD 45 million primary and secondary investment in several installments to reach a majority stake in Radiflow. In the second phase, Sabanci intends to acquire a 100% stake in Radiflow by 2025.

A recent increase in demand for comprehensive OT cybersecurity solutions has allowed for Radiflow to expand across the US and Europe, doubling its sales in 2021. This growth was based on the launch of CIARA Risk Management, a platform that provides OT facilities with data-driven digital risk assessment by conducting breach attack simulations without having an impact on physical operations. Common in the IT world, this new digitised capability allows for cybersecurity officers (CISOs) to monitor their cyber risk posture in multiple facilities simultaneously and prioritise their security roadmap plans.

By leveraging the industrial footprint of the Sabanci Group, Radiflow plans to further optimise its OT security offering.