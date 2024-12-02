Russian banks to develop biometrics-based digital platform

The beta version features all the key components to deliver basic human identification functionality and is ready to be integrated into the banks’ information systems.

The UBS combines voice and facial recognition based on a photographic image to provide precise identification of a person. For each identification parameter, the system uses biometric solutions from a number of vendors.

Its security mechanisms will deny authentication if the match score against the reference biometric data stored in the UBS is too low.

The digital platform will utilise Rostelecoms cloud infrastructure accessible by the banks via special communication channels of the Interagency Electronic Interaction System. In the course of their transmission to the UBS, user data will be protected by domestic encryption algorithms.

The commercial launch of the Unified Biometrics System is scheduled for the 1st of July, 2018.