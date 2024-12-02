Russia, Israel strengthen IT security cooperation in the banking sector

According to the source, both Russia and Israel plan to significantly strengthen IT security cooperation in the banking sector.

Despite all the measures taken by the Russian government in recent years, Russian banks remain subject to more cyber-attacks than elsewhere. Russia intends to use Israels national banking cyber-protection experience and technologies to minimise further attacks.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that cyber-terrorists are currently using the most sophisticated and advanced hacking tools and techniques, which enable them to carry out attacks on both business and state structures. He added that very often the level of technical capability of cyber-terrorists is now significantly more advanced than that of many IT security companies and state bodies.

However, Barak added that the fight against cyber-threats has been complicated by the recent scandals associated with cyber-espionage and surveillance by the National Security Agency revealed by Snowden, which has generated mutual distrust between business and governments. And this distrust is being exploited by cyber-terrorists to help carry out their attacks.

Russia and Israel are also planning to establish stricter control over use of internet and the exchange of data which has the potential for dual use.